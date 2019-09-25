× Denver PD: One person taken to hospital following shooting near downtown

DENVER — One person was taken to a hospital following a shooting just northeast of downtown Denver in the Five Points neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of California and 21st streets.

At 10:45 p.m., police said via Twitter that officers were actively looking for a suspect.

DPD has not yet provided details about the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 gather more information.