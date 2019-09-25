Denver motorcyclist begs hit-and-run driver to come forward, family offers $10K reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A Denver family is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a hit-and-run crash.

On Aug. 16, Adrian Villatoro was heading home on his motorcycle, when he says a car turned left in front of his motorcycle at West 4th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The incident was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, which shows the car driving away, leaving Villatoro in the street.

"I blacked out with the impact on my head," said Villatoro. "I just remember waking up the next day and being astounded I was in the hospital in the condition I was in."

Villatoro was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage and a fracture in his spine.

He credits his helmet with saving his life.

"The damage done to the helmet, if that was [my] face, I don’t think I would be in the position I am right now -- to be here still," Villatoro said.

His mother Veronica Gallegos-Aguilas says she called him that night to see why he wasn't home.

"When I called him, they answered in the ER. And they asked if I was Mom because I come up on his phone as 'Mom'," she said. “My heart started racing and they told me he had been in a motorcycle accident. I couldn’t believe it. I thought honestly it wasn’t real. It’s something you just take in.”

Villatoro's family members have watched the video dozens of times, but can't make out a license plate on the car.

They're asking whoever's responsible to come forward.

“I want this person to be turned in. Or I want him to turn himself in to have some sort of compassion to know that you got to be responsible [for] what you do and you left my son to die," Gallegos-Aguilas said.

Anyone with information should contact Lakewood police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.