Decker Fire south of Salida grows to 1,150 acres

SALIDA, Colo. — The Decker Fire burning outside Salida has grown to 1,150 acres, officials said Wednesday.

The fire was started by lightning on Sept. 8. It is burning in the Rio Grande and Pike-San Isabel national forests roughly 9 miles south of Salida.

No evacuation orders have been issued. However, parts of the 101 and 101A roads on National Forest lands are closed in the area. The Rainbow Trail is also closed.

“The purpose of this closure is to protect natural resources and public safety due to the continuing activity on the Decker Fire,” authorities said in an update.

Dead and down fuels are the main source of fire activity. The U.S. Forest Service estimates that within the fire area, about 80% of trees are dead from beetle-kill and blowdown.

Firefighting conditions remained challenging Wednesday, with sunny skies, warm temperatures and low humidity.

The fire is visible from U.S. 50 and U.S. 285. Authorities asked drivers to not stop in the roadway to observe the fire.

No injuries or lost structures have been reported.