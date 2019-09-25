× Air Force employee arrested for allegedly trying to have sex with teen he met online

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.– An active duty Air Force employee stationed at Schriever Air Force Base was arrested Tuesday night in Arapahoe County for allegedly trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl he met online.

Justin Carr is being held on charges of internet luring and sexual exploitation of a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carr was scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

If you have any information about Carr, call 720-874-3769.