Watch Live: Prairie View High School bus crashes in Brighton, 8 taken to the hospital

Posted 9:24 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48AM, September 25, 2019

BRIGHTON, Colo.– A 27J Schools bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday morning in Brighton near 136th Avenue and Sable Boulevard.

The bus was carrying students with special needs from Prairie View High School when it rolled over.

Six students were taken to Children’s Hospital. The bus driver and paraprofessional were taken to University Hospital, according to the public information officer with the school.

The school bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Drugs and alcohol were not a cause of the crash, according to the PIO with 27J Schools.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.