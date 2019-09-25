× 17-year-old identified as victim in Green Valley Ranch shooting

DENVER — A 17-year-old has been identified as the victim in a Saturday shooting in Green Valley Ranch.

According to the Denver Police Department, Diego Marquez was found lying on the ground in Green Valley West Ranch Park at East 45th Avenue and Argonne Street about 8:10 a.m. Saturday. He died of a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made in the case. In a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin, DPD asked for the public’s help in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.