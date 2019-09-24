× Voter Registration Day: Everything you need to know

DENVER–Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day— a national holiday geared at ensuring people register on time and don’t miss their chance to vote.

Tuesday morning, Colorado Secretary of State will be at the Auraria Campus encouraging students to register alongside student volunteers and a youth civic group called New Era Colorado.

A newly passed state law will also allow 17-year-old’s who will be 18 by the 2020 General Election to vote in the March 3rd primary, according to the SOS office.

You can find the status of your voter registration here.