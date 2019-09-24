Vail Resorts closes deal with Peak Resorts, adds 17 U.S. ski areas

Vail Ski Resort and Gore Range Mountains. Credit: Getty Images

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–  Vail Resorts announced Tuesday that it has closed the deal to acquire  Peak Resorts.

Vail Resorts will add all 17 Peak Resorts ski areas. The Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Military Epic pass will include the Peak Resorts with unlimited, unrestricted access this season.

According to the release, the following ski areas are part of the Peak Resorts.

  • Mount Snow in Vermont
  • Hunter Mountain in New York
  • Attitash Mountain ResortWildcat Mountain and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire
  • Liberty Mountain ResortRoundtop Mountain ResortWhitetail ResortJack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania
  • Alpine ValleyBoston MillsBrandywine and Mad River Mountain in Ohio
  • Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri
  • Paoli Peaks in Indiana
