× Vail Resorts closes deal with Peak Resorts, adds 17 U.S. ski areas

BROOMFIELD, Colo.– Vail Resorts announced Tuesday that it has closed the deal to acquire Peak Resorts.

Vail Resorts will add all 17 Peak Resorts ski areas. The Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Military Epic pass will include the Peak Resorts with unlimited, unrestricted access this season.

According to the release, the following ski areas are part of the Peak Resorts.