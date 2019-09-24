House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

Trailblazer Elementary in Highlands Ranch on lockout due to shooting complaint

Posted 4:00 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, September 24, 2019

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Trailblazer Elementary has been placed on lockout while officials investigate a shooting complaint in the area.

According to a tweet from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a shelter in place advisory was sent within a 1/2 mile radius of the 9800 block of Castle Ridge Circle.

The report came in about the same time as school ended for the day, so children are being kept inside the school while the sheriff’s office investigates.

FOX31 has a reporter on the way to the scene, and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

