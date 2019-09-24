Temperatures briefly cool on Wednesday; rain arrives Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a mild and dry Tuesday night along the Front Range. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday.

A weak cold front will push through Colorado on Wednesday, dropping high temperatures to the upper 70s at Denver International Airport, the official monitoring station for the city. However, some parts of the Denver area will hit 80 degrees.

This might seem cool compared to the warm temperatures lately, but the average high temperature in Denver for this time of year is 75 degrees.

Temperatures will heat up to the mid-80s on Thursday with more dry weather.

A strong cold front will bring chances of rain and cooler temperatures on Friday and Saturday. The best chance of rain will be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will stay mild on Sunday and Monday with dry conditions.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.