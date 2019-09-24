Student in wheelchair injured in Thornton hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Police are searching for the driver of a truck that hit a teenage student in a motorized wheelchair in Thornton and drove away.

The crash happened outside York International School about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

"All of a sudden, I hear like a speeding car... a hit, and the car sped away," said York International parent Valerie Robledo.

According to the Thornton Police Department, a black Ford pickup turned northbound off East 93rd Place onto York Street and struck the student.

Police say the student was on the southbound on the street when he was struck.

He reportedly was using the street because his wheelchair does not fit on the narrow sidewalk.

Juan Valdivia walks his daughter to school and says the sidewalk is a problem.

“We barely fit here," he said. "We’ve go to walk in a line, one by one."

Parents also said traffic at York is congested and dangerous.

Students say more crossing guards are needed.

It is not clear if York International plans to push for safer streets.

Police say the student was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.

The teen's heavily damaged wheelchair, weighing hundreds of pounds, was taken back to his home.

Police say the truck that hit the student has temporary tags.

Anyone with information should call Thornton police at 720-977-5150. Anonymous tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.