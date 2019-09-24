× STEM School hoping to get new Mars rover named after Kendrick Castillo

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — STEM School Highlands Ranch is leading an effort to get NASA’s next Mars rover named after Kendrick Castillo.

NASA is holding a nationwide competition to name the new rover. It is asking students to write essays explaining what they want the rover to be called and why.

Students from kindergarten through 12th grade can submit essays. The deadline is Nov. 1, 2019.

Castillo, 18, was killed in the STEM School shooting in May. He is credited with saving lives by helping to subdue one of the shooters. He was an active member of the school’s robotics team.

“A passionate engineer, Kendrick was a vital member of our STEM Robotics team who should be remembered among the stars for generations to come,” STEM said via its Facebook page.

STEM is hosting an essay-writing drive during the week of Oct. 7 through Oct. 11 during 10th period to give students a chance to write essays lobbying for NASA to name the rover after Castillo.

NASA will announce the new name in February 2020.