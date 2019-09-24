When it comes to pain managment, the Centers for Disease Control recommends reducing opioid use and instead turning to safer alternatives like physical therapy. American Physical Therapy Association Spokeswoman, and Associate Clinical Professor at Drexel University, Sarah Wenger, explains.AlertMe
Physical Therapy Instead of Opioids
