Physical Therapy Instead of Opioids

Posted 9:22 am, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22AM, September 25, 2019

When it comes to pain managment, the Centers for Disease Control recommends reducing opioid use and instead turning to safer alternatives like physical therapy.  American Physical Therapy Association Spokeswoman, and Associate Clinical Professor at Drexel University, Sarah Wenger, explains.

