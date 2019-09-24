Pelosi preparing House action amid growing calls to start the impeachment process

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning to put a resolution on the House floor on Wednesday to address the Ukraine scandal, amid growing calls to start the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, according to sources.

What that resolution will specifically say is still being worked out. A Democratic leadership aide said key committees are currently working on the language.

A source added that Pelosi wants to do this before Thursday, when acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is scheduled to appear before House Intelligence Committee, in hopes of pressuring him to reveal the details of the whistleblower complaint against Trump.

Pelosi is encouraging members of her caucus to state their impeachment position now in order to show there is a groundswell in the caucus. She is also conveying that message to freshmen.

This comes as Pelosi will meet with key committee chairmen who are leading investigations into Trump ahead of a full caucus meeting Tuesday afternoon, according to Democratic sources, in what appears to be a crucial day for the party and their strategy on whether to impeach the president.

Pelosi is expected to address reporters afterward.

Amid dozens of Democratic lawmakers opening the door to impeachment proceedings, Pelosi will consult with the six House Democratic leaders to discuss their presentation to the caucus later in the day, Democratic sources familiar with the issue say.

The speaker has been on the phone with her colleagues over the last several days to take the temperature of the whistleblower complaint as she decides whether to embrace impeachment, Democrats say.

A senior House Democratic aide said some Democrats have raised the idea of setting up a select committee to investigate all the allegations of wrongdoing against Trump since now it appears that the issues — such as the Ukraine scandal — cross the jurisdiction of several committees.

Some Democrats are likely to endorse this move publicly, but Pelosi has not decided on this yet, Democratic sources said.

Setting up a panel would be complicated and time-consuming, so many Democrats are skeptical they would go this route. But it’s another sign of the growing focus on impeachment in the House Democratic Caucus.

In an interview Monday night, Pelosi declined to say whether she would fully endorse initiating an impeachment inquiry when she meets with the caucus Tuesday.

But she left little doubt the developments around the whistleblower’s complaint had dramatically escalated the standoff with Trump and a move toward impeachment proceedings was all but certain.

“We will have no choice,” Pelosi said of ultimately getting behind an impeachment inquiry.