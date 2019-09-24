Near record highs before windy weekend cold front

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures remain abnormally warm Tuesday for late September. It will be 84 degrees in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. The normal high is 75 degrees. The record high is 89 degrees, which was set in 1992.

It will be completely dry and sunny Tuesday.

The mountains will be sunny Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures soar into the mid-80s on Thursday ahead of a windy cold front. That will be near the record high temperature of 90 degrees set in 2010. It will be dry with a high fire danger.

A windy cold front drops Friday and Saturday's temperatures into the 60s and 70s. There will be a 20-30% chance of rain on Friday and Saturday. It will not be a washout either day. Plenty of dry hours for outdoor activities.

Sunday looks dry in the 70s. Very windy with gusts 20-50 mph across the Foothills and Front Range. Up to 80 mph above treeline on the Continental Divide.

Another cold front is possible early next week. Very windy on Monday again.

Fall Color Update: Color is accelerating across Colorado. Most places will see peak color the next two weekends. The full color timeline and guide can be found here.

