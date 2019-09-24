Moments of Joy

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and this year, a film maker, a familiar company and a robotic duck have teamed up to produce an amazing full-length documentary called Moments of Joy. The movie is premiering soon at the prestigious Atlantic Festival in Washington DC.  For more information go to AFLAC.com/joy  and  ChispaHouse.com

