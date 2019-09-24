House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump

Man sentenced to 48 years in shooting of 24-year-old in Lakewood

September 24, 2019

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 24-year-old was sentenced to 48 years in prison Tuesday for shooting another 24-year-old in April, 2015, in Lakewood.

According to a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Damon Porter was sentenced to 48 years, nearly a year after his codefendent Dominic Pacheco-Donelson was sentenced to 24 years for his role. A third person involved, Yazmine Hunter, was sentenced in August to 5 years on probation.

Porter, Pacheco-Donelson and Hunter were in a stolen car with Porter the night he followed William Scott to his apartment complex parking lot. According to the release, Porter and Hunter approached Scott with a gun, and demanded his keys and phone. Porter then shot Scott in the shoulder. He was found guilty by a jury of first-degree assault and three counts of aggravated robbery.

Pacheco-Donelson provided the gun Porter used, and pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He was sentenced in November, 2018.

Hunter pleaded guilty to robbery. She was sentenced in August.

