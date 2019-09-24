Kenny Chesney announces tour stop at Empower Field at Mile High in 2020

DENVER– Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Denver.

Chesney announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that he will be playing at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion will be joining Chesney on his Chillaxification tour.

Tickets for the show start at $40 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on October 4. You can buy tickets here.

This show marks the fifth time Chesney will play at Empower Field at Mile High after playing a sold-out show on June 30, 2018.