Elite Hail Systems will file your claim, take care of negotiations with your insurance company, pay your deductible up to $1,000. They will even get you a rental car if your insurance doesn't cover rentals. The number to call is 303-284-8651AlertMe
Free Rental Car & Deductible up to $1,000 – Elite Hail Systems
-
Free Rental Car & Deductible up to $1,000 – Elite Hail Systems
-
The best in hail repair
-
Hail Pro Repair has A+ Rating with BBB
-
How to avoid being dropped by your insurance company during hail season
-
Testing DIY hail protection for your car (with a high school baseball team)
-
-
Northern Colorado car dealerships suffer hail damage in Tuesday night storm
-
Tourists in rental car caught in bison stampede at Yellowstone National Park
-
‘They all fit in the van! The mother & 2 cubs’ Bears caught on video in Tennessee breaking into vacationing family’s van
-
Trust Kraftwork Design with your hail damage
-
Denver oil change business mistakenly gives customer’s SUV to thief
-
-
What You Should Know About Hail Damage & Insurance Coverage
-
Denver car thieves using device to pull signal from key fob, get into vehicles
-
Illinois becomes first state to require insurance companies to cover EpiPen injectors for kids