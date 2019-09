Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colorado Firefighter Calendar, a nonprofit organization raises money every year for Children's Hospital Colorado Burn Center and Burn Camp programs.

This weekend come meet all the 2020 calendar firefighters and get your 2020 calendar signed at the Chili-Cook Off event happening on Larmier Square.

The event is free.

What: Chili-Cook Off CFC Calendar Signing

When (day and time): Friday, September 27

Where: Larimer Square

Cost: Free Admission