Extra security at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown after threat reported to Safe2Tell

JOHNSTOWN, Colo.– Extra security measures will be in place at Roosevelt High School in Weld County on Tuesday after an unverified threat of a potential planned school shooting.

A letter was sent to parents on Tuesday morning from RHS Principal Dr. Brian Littlefield, reading in part:

“Our RHS students have been using social media, texts, and Safe2Tells to discuss their concerns regarding a potential planned school shooting for today, Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. I feel it is important you hear from us again that the RHS administration, staff, and the Johnstown Police Department have been investigating every rumor and have found no validity or truth to these rumors.”

Principal Littlefield says extra security measures will be in place at RHS Tuesday, and additional Johnstown police officers will be on campus to provide additional security.

If you or your child have any concerns about safety at school, you can report a tip anonymously to Safe2Tell.