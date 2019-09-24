× Developer proposes apartment complex along Santa Fe Drive

DENVER — A multifamily developer currently building large complexes along South Broadway and Speer Boulevard is eyeing Santa Fe Drive.

Washington-based Holland Partner Group, which according to its website owns 15 apartment complexes in the Denver area, last week submitted an early-stage development proposal to the city for a 203-unit project along the corridor in Lincoln Park.

The project would consist of two five-story buildings on the southern end of the 1000 blocks of Santa Fe Drive and Inca Street.

On the Santa Fe side, the proposed complex would replace auto shop Bud’s Muffler, which closed this year. On the Inca side, it would replace a fourplex and an industrial building.

Holland doesn’t own the site. A representative for the company declined to comment.

