Denver Active 20-30 Barn Party Charity Event

Posted 11:18 am, September 24, 2019, by

Denver Active 20-30 (DA20-30) is a Non-Profit comprising more than 100 young men who volunteer a substantial amount of time to raise money on behalf of disadvantaged, at-risk youth in our local community. Now in it’s 32nd year, DA20-30 is known for hosting world-class events that combine five-star service and top-tier fun for our guests.

Kick your heels up and party! The Barn Party is a first-class way to wrap up the summer and high-tail it into fall with special guest Chris Janson.  All the money raised from this event will support underprivileged children in Colorado.

What: The Denver Barn Party
When (day and time): Saturday, September 28, 2019.  Doors open at 6PM
Where: The Barns at the Polo Reserve (6900 S. Platte Canyon Rd., Littleton, CO 80128)
Cost: 110 GA Ticket, 200 VIP Ticket (All proceeds go to Colorado Children’s Charities)

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.