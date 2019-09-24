Denver Active 20-30 Barn Party Charity Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver Active 20-30 (DA20-30) is a Non-Profit comprising more than 100 young men who volunteer a substantial amount of time to raise money on behalf of disadvantaged, at-risk youth in our local community. Now in it’s 32nd year, DA20-30 is known for hosting world-class events that combine five-star service and top-tier fun for our guests.

Kick your heels up and party! The Barn Party is a first-class way to wrap up the summer and high-tail it into fall with special guest Chris Janson. All the money raised from this event will support underprivileged children in Colorado.

What: The Denver Barn Party

When (day and time): Saturday, September 28, 2019. Doors open at 6PM

Where: The Barns at the Polo Reserve (6900 S. Platte Canyon Rd., Littleton, CO 80128)

Cost: 110 GA Ticket, 200 VIP Ticket (All proceeds go to Colorado Children’s Charities)