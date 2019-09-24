× Cem Duzel, Colorado Springs officer wounded in shooting, leaves hospital

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado Springs police Officer Cem Duzel left Craig Hospital in Englewood Tuesday.

Duzel had spent much of the last year at Craig. He was shot in the head while responding to a call of shots fired in August 2018.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Tuesday is Duzel’s 32nd birthday. He will spent the next few months in a rehabilitation therapy program in his home state of New York.

When Duzel was first taken to Craig in August 2018, first responders lined the route from Colorado Springs to the Denver area to wish him well.

On Tuesday, CSPD members went to Englewood and were awaiting Duzel as he and his family left the hospital.

“While Officer Duzel still has a long road ahead, his spirit remains strong and he continues to show great courage. Please continue to keep Officer Duzel and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” CSPD said.

The MC-1 Foundation is holding a motorcycle run to raise money for Duzel and his family. The MC-1 Foundation started in 2014 after Sgt. Dave Baldwin was killed. MC-1 was his call sign on the motor unit for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The MC-1 motorcycle run is Sunday, Sept. 29.

They also have an online auction with more than 100 items.