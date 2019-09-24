Celebrate Oktoberfest at Gordon Biersch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s almost time to celebrate all things Oktoberfest! Gordon Biersch is kicking off Oktoberfest in true German fashion, with traditional tapping parties that include feature authentic German fare like Bavarian Pretzels, Bratwurst Sliders, Chicken Schnitzel and more, along with freshly tapped Festbier – Gordon Biersch’s house-brewed amber lager

If you want to make your own Bavarian Pretzels here's the recipe below.

Pretzel Dough

1.5 cups lukewarm water

1 packet dry yeast

1 tsp salt

1 TBSP brown sugar

1 TBSP butter, melted

4 cups all-purpose flour

coarse salt, as needed

all-purpose flour, as needed

Pretzel Boil

1 cup baking soda

12 cups water

Procedure