Celebrate Oktoberfest at Gordon Biersch

It’s almost time to celebrate all things Oktoberfest! Gordon Biersch is kicking off Oktoberfest in true German fashion, with traditional tapping parties that include feature authentic German fare like Bavarian Pretzels, Bratwurst Sliders, Chicken Schnitzel and more, along with freshly tapped Festbier – Gordon Biersch’s house-brewed amber lager
If you want to make your own Bavarian Pretzels here's the recipe below.
Pretzel Dough
1.5 cups lukewarm water
1 packet dry yeast
1 tsp salt
1 TBSP brown sugar
1 TBSP butter, melted
4 cups all-purpose flour
coarse salt, as needed
all-purpose flour, as needed
Pretzel Boil
1 cup baking soda
12 cups water
Procedure
- Combine lukewarm water with yeast in a mixing bowl and let stand for 2 minutes.
- Add salt, sugar, melted butter and flour. Using a paddle attachment, mix on a low speed till dough pulls away from mixing bowl edge.
- Remove dough from mixing bowl and knead for about 2 minutes, return dough to mixing bowl, cover with a damp towel and allow to rest for about 10 minutes.
- Using a large pot, bring water and baking soda to a boil.
- Preheat over to 400 degrees and line a baking pan with parchment paper.
- Remove dough from mixing bowl. Using a sharp knife, cut dough into 2.5oz to 3oz pieces of dough.
- Roll each piece of dough into a ball, then into a long rope, around 18” – 20”. You may need to sprinkle flour on the dough, so it doesn’t stick.
- Next, shape pretzel dough ropes into a pretzel shape by crossing the ends to make a loop. Then press the ends over the bottom half of the loop.
- Once shaped, add pretzels to boiling water and let cook for about 20 seconds.
- Use tongs or a strainer to remove the pretzels from water.
- Place pretzels on the sheet tray and sprinkle with coarse salt.
- Bake in over for 12 minutes.
- Remove, let cool and enjoy!