Boulder asking for volunteers to serve as trail guides

BOULDER — The city of Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Department is asking for volunteers to serve as trail guides and to assist visitors.

Trail guides would commit to hiking open space trails monthly and give visitors information about the following, according to a news release from the city:

The city’s 155-mile open space trail system and enjoyable places that visitors can experience.

Open Space and Mountain Parks’ diverse wildlife and plant habitats and the lands’ cultural history.

Rules and regulations intended to keep open space visitors safe on the trail, promote responsible recreation and protect important natural resources.

For more information, or to apply, go to the department’s website, or call 303-441-3440.