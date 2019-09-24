Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Battle of the Chefs is a fun culinary competition that raises money for Project PAVE, a Denver-area nonprofit that works to end relationship violence in our community. Guests will vote to choose the winner of the “Golden Ladle”

Colorado's Own Channel 2 Chris Parente will be returning as the emcee for the event and this year's competing chefs are from Elway's Cherry Creek, Mile High Cajun, Sarto's Scratch Catering Services and TrueWest Tacos.

It's not too late to get tickets to help Project Pave which provides therapy services and violence prevention education for middle and high school students across the Denver Metro Area.

What: Battle of the Chefs, a culinary competition

When (day and time): Thurs Sept 26, 4:30-7 PM

Where: Skylight, 833 Santa Fe, Denver

Cost: Tickets are $45 and include a taste of all dishes and a drink ticket