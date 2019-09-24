× Avalanche hosting free Fan Fest at Pepsi Center on Thursday

DENVER– The Colorado Avalanche will be hosting a Fan Fest on Thursday night at the Pepsi Center.

This will be the second time the team has held the free event.

It starts at 5:30 and lasts until 7:30 p.m.

If you want to go, you don’t have to buy a ticket. You can RSVP for a chance to win prizes.

Here’s what you can expect if you plan on attending:

Free parking in the Toyota Camry lot

Doors open at 5 p.m.

Free popcorn, soda and hot dogs

5-5:30 p.m.- Fan photos with alumni

5:15 p.m.- Contest to “shoot for your seats”

5:30-5:45 p.m.- Question & Answer session with Coach Bednar

6 p.m. Sneak peek at Avs practice strategy

End of practice- stick giveaway presentation

You can learn more information about the event here.