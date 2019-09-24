Avalanche hosting free Fan Fest at Pepsi Center on Thursday
DENVER– The Colorado Avalanche will be hosting a Fan Fest on Thursday night at the Pepsi Center.
This will be the second time the team has held the free event.
It starts at 5:30 and lasts until 7:30 p.m.
If you want to go, you don’t have to buy a ticket. You can RSVP for a chance to win prizes.
Here’s what you can expect if you plan on attending:
- Free parking in the Toyota Camry lot
- Doors open at 5 p.m.
- Free popcorn, soda and hot dogs
- 5-5:30 p.m.- Fan photos with alumni
- 5:15 p.m.- Contest to “shoot for your seats”
- 5:30-5:45 p.m.- Question & Answer session with Coach Bednar
- 6 p.m. Sneak peek at Avs practice strategy
- End of practice- stick giveaway presentation
You can learn more information about the event here.AlertMe