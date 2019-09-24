Aurora theater shooting victims express worries over ‘Joker’ in letter to Warner Bros.

LOS ANGELES — Some family members and victims of the Aurora theater shooting are asking Warner Bros. to donate money from its new movie “Joker” to charities that help victims of gun violence.

A gunman opened fire inside Theater 9 of the Century Aurora 16 movie theater during a midnight showing of the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” on July 20, 2012, killing 12 and injuring 70.

Joaquin Phoenix plays the Joker in the new film.

The Joker character did not appear in “The Dark Knight Rises,” but the upcoming R-rated film is getting attention for its portrayal of realistic violence.

The Aurora shooter was also widely compared to the Batman nemesis after he appeared in court with brightly dyed hair.

The remodeled Aurora theater where the shooting took place is not planning to show the movie, which is scheduled to be released on Oct. 4.

The Hollywood Reporter disclosed the letter’s contents. Warner Bros. said it had yet to receive the letter.

“We are calling on you to be a part of the growing chorus of corporate leaders who understand that they have a social responsibility to keep us all safe,” the letter reads, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The shooter was convicted of 165 counts and is serving life in prison with no possibility of parole.