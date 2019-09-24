31 ways to celebrate the arrival of Fall

DENVER– Fall is officially here.

So, what’s the best way to celebrate? From a piping hot mug of spiced apple cider, to a trip to the pumpkin patch, there’s a wide variety of things you can do this time of year.

Here’s our bucket list of things you can do:

  1. Visit a pumpkin patch

  2. Go on a hayride

  3. Drink a warm cup of cider

  4. Wear a flannel shirt

  5. Visit a corn maze

  6. Go leaf-peeping

  7. Cook homemade soup

  8. Sit in front of the fire

  9. Bake a pie

  10. Replace your candles with fall scents

  11. Hang a fall wreath

  12. Pick apples

  13. Go camping

  14. Roast marshmallows on a bonfire

  15. Jump in a pile of leaves

  16. Do a fall photo shoot with your family

  17. Host a pumpkin carving party

  18. Go for a fall hike in your favorite sweater

  19. Make a crock pot of spicy pork green Chile

  20. Bake cinnamon rolls

  21. Try some local pumpkin beers

  22. Check out a fall festival

  23. Make your favorite fall latte or visit a local shop to test one out

  24. Take a train ride to see the fall colors

  25. Donate your old fall clothes

  26. Watch the elk in Evergreen or Estes Park (keep a safe distance)

  27. Decorate your house for fall

  28. Host a fall dinner party

  29. Collect leaves and use them to make a photo frame

  30. Create a blanket fort in your living room and have a Halloween movie marathon

  31. Send a surprise fall care package to a friend or family member

We have created an entire guide full of local fall activities here.

You can also check out our latest leaf-peeping map here.

If you plan to check anything off of this list, we’d love to see your photos. You can upload them to this gallery by clicking the red “submit your photo” button at the bottom of this article.

Happy Fall!

