Woman charged with careless driving in death of bicyclist in Thornton

Posted 1:05 pm, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:06PM, September 23, 2019

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A woman has been charged in the death of a bicyclist in Thornton last month, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Constance Edwards, 66, has been charged with careless driving causing death, driving with an expired license and driving with expired license plates in the death of 69-year-old Thomas Burns on Aug. 10.

Burns was hit by Edwards’ vehicle in the 9800 block of McKay Road as he was in a crosswalk while on the Platte River Trail, prosecutors said.

Arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 29 in Adams County Court.

