Warm and dry early this week; strong cold front later this week

DENVER-- It will be warm and dry to start the first week of fall. A strong cold front will move in at the end of this week and for the weekend.

It will be 81 degrees Monday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The normal high is 75 degrees. Skies remain partly cloudy and it will be dry.

The mountains also stay dry on Monday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday looks a couple degrees warmer, and it will be sunny across the board.

The jet stream buckles Friday-Tuesday with gusty wind, cooler temps and mountain snow possible.

And, conditions should be good for (continued) snowmaking at A-Basin and Loveland.

Temperatures surge with gusty wind on Thursday ahead of this buckling jet and the high will be 85 in Denver. That's near a record high.

Temps fall into the 60s and 70s Friday-Tuesday (maybe even cooler). Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

We have a 30% chance of rain Friday and Saturday in Denver and across the Front Range.

Fall Color Timeline: Peak color should occur this weekend and next. Get out before strong winds potentially blow leaves off the trees as we slide into October.

