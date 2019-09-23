This year’s ‘More Than Pink Walk’ will be different than in past years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- It’s the same great cause, with a brand new look.

The More Than Pink Walk used to be known as Race for the Cure. Now, Susan G. Komen Colorado is rebranding one of the biggest fundraiser of the year and FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to be partners.

The event raises money for the breast cancer movement.

Komen Colorado’s More Than Pink Walk is Sunday, Sept. 29 at 8:30 a.m. at the Auraria Campus in Denver.

Registration cost $30 online. It costs $40 on site and registration opens at 6:30 a.m.

FOX31's Aristea Brady will be the emcee.

