Strasburg sewage backup is reminder of importance of extra insurance coverage

STRASBURG, Colo. -- A Strasburg woman says she and her family have been sleeping on couches since Sept. 10, when sewage from a public pipe flooded their home.

"It was so bad, we couldn’t even be in our home. We were standing outside and you could still smell it," Monique Matthews said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted Strasburg officials. They explained that a lightning strike caused an equipment failure. District crews repaired the damage within hours, cleanup teams sanitized affected homes free of charge and residents received $3,000 to help with repairs.

However, Matthews learned that her insurance will not cover her remaining damages and wants homeowners to make sure to add the correct amount of extra coverage.

Insurance expert Kimberly Alire of the Barrett Bartels Agency tells the Problem Solvers many homeowners don’t realize most policies don’t automatically include sewer backup coverage.

"Wherever the water went or wherever the sewage went, it will repair all of that," Alire said of the coverage.

Alire adds that it is important to make sure you add enough coverage to replace personal belongings in addition to the cost of repairs.