Shake Shack to open in second Denver neighborhood

DENVER — Shake Shack is coming to Cherry Creek.

The New York-based burger chain, which operates locally in RiNo and Highlands Ranch, is set to take a portion of the ground-floor retail space in the recently completed office building at 260 N. Josephine St., according to multiple sources.

Shake Shack did not respond to requests for comment. Brent Farber of Denver-based Elevation Development Group, the company behind the building branded 260 North, also did not return a voicemail and emails.

Shake Shack opened at 2995 Larimer St. in RiNo in March 2018. The company opened in Highlands Ranch in July 2018. A location at Denver International Airport is also in the works.

The 260 North building has 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 55,000 square feet of office space on the upper five floors and three levels of below-grade parking.

