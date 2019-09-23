Restaurant Report Card: Repeat violations serious problem for failed location

Wu’s Garden

The Littleton restaurant failed our report with 8 serious health code violations in July with 4 mistakes being repeat violations.

A Jefferson County inspector wrote in their report the ‘owner was unable to demonstrate food safety knowledge,’ did not have a food protection manager certification and could not describe diseases transmitted through food.

Other mistakes include:

Raw chicken over vegetables

Food not marked with spoilage date

Employee drinks of food prep table

Owner Jinloon Wu invited us inside for a look and told us they are getting more training. Wu said, “Cleanliness is our priority you know for our business. We keep things clean like what you see today…I will do a better job to keep those things from happening again.”

Health inspectors returned twice to Wu’s Garden before giving them a passing grade. You can find Wu’s Garden at 6731 W Ken Caryl Ave.

Spicy Basil

The Asian grill in Denver failed with 8 mistakes in July. Among the violations:

Fly strip with insects hanging above food prep

Dish machine no chlorine

Employee rinsed off dishes with bare hands then handled clean dishes

The restaurant sent the following statement in part:

“Food safety and sanitation are always our top priority. Although our food is made from scratch, which is more challenging. It doesn’t mean we need to lower our standards. Our job is not just to bring the most delicious meals, but also maintain a safe and hygienic environment. During the inspection, we took immediate attention and corrected all the issues right away. All employees are trained again and will be trained on daily basis. I was planning to fire the manager, now he is no longer with us… I will make sure everything is done perfectly right.“

Spicy Basil is at 1 N Broadway.

Taco Bell

Head to Taco Bell at 12480 W 64th Ave for a taco made with food safety in mind. Inspectors found no serious violations in their last two surprise inspections.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

