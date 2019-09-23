Records: Southeastern Colorado town removed police chief, paid $50,000 settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — Public records show the southeastern Colorado town of Springfield removed its police chief last year and paid $50,000 to settle claims that an officer acted inappropriately toward a 15-year-old girl.

The Colorado Sun reports former Springfield officer Cody Phillips resigned in May 2018, shortly before the teenage girl’s family said they intended to sue over what they called Phillips’ “stalking, harassing, threatening and intimidation.”

Phillips said he resigned for health and other reasons.

In April 2018, town officials didn’t reappoint police Chief Dennis Bradburn.

Town manager Rebecca Clark had warned Bradburn about reports of aggressive behavior and a failure to investigate complaints about police staff.

Town officials declined to answer questions from the Sun about the department.

Springfield is about 250 miles southeast of Denver.