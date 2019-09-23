× Woman killed in crash on 6th Avenue in Lakewood, major traffic delays possible

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lakewood near 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Monday morning.

Police say they received calls of a woman in the median of 6th Ave. around 6:00 a.m. A short time later, police were dispatched to a crash on 6th Ave. at Sheridan Blvd.

When police arrived, they found a woman dead.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of 6th Avenue at Wadsworth Boulevard. Around 7:08 a.m., the far right lane of 6th Ave. reopened.

Lakewood police say major delays are possible in the area.

Our Timesaver Traffic team says to use Alameda Avenue or Colfax Avenue to avoid the closure.

You can see travel times here.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.