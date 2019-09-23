× One dead in home invasion in southwestern Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead following a home invasion in southwestern Adams County. Another person was taken to a hospital.

The incident occurred Monday night near West 67th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. The area is near Hodgkins Leadership Academy.

It is currently unknown whether the deceased person was breaking into the home or was a resident of the home.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as Adams County authorities release more information.