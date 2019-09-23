× One dead in double-shooting in southwestern Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person is dead following a shooting in southwestern Adams County. Another person was taken to the hospital.

The incident happened Monday night near West 67th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard around 8:10 p.m. The area is near Hodgkins Leadership Academy.

Deputies were called to the home for reports of someone with a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they found two men; one man was dead and the other man was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Detectives say they don’t believe there is an active safety threat for the public.