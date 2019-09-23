National Preparedness Month

Posted 11:34 am, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, September 23, 2019

Are you ready for a disaster? With it being National Preparedness Month, now is the time for families to prepare in the event of a disaster. This morning, Kristian Fackenthall from Arvada-based Delta Restoration Services will be showing us how to put together a preparedness kit.

