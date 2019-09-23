U.S. Rep. Steve King (R-IA) listens during a press conference on abortion legislation on August 23, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. King faced a backlash after he reportedly linked the world's population to rape and incest. "What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?" he was quoted as saying on August 21. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
Lafayette man admits throwing water on Iowa Rep. Steve King
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Lafayette man has admitted to throwing a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King.
Court records show 27-year-old Blake Gibbins pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Iowa, to one misdemeanor count of assaulting a member of Congress.
As part of a plea agreement, Gibbins admitted that on March 22, he approached a table at a Fort Dodge restaurant and threw a cup of water at King.
The Republican congressman was seated with others.
Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Mahoney will sentence Gibbins at a later date. He faces a possible maximum sentence of a year in prison, a $100,000 fine and five years of probation.
King has gained national attention for his comments on many topics, especially those related to race and immigration.