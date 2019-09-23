Kickin’ It In The Kitchen with Broncos’ Kicker Brandon Mcmanu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver Broncos Star, Brandon McManus and Project McManus Inc recently launched it’s kickoff fundraiser to impact at-risk youth in and around the Denver-Metro community.

On, Monday September 23, 2019, Project McManus will host Kickin’ It In The Kitchen, at Uncorked Kitchen, located at: 8171 S Chester St, Unit A, Centennial, CO 80112 from 5:00PM-8:00PM.

The fundraiser will feature Denver’s top executive chefs, and athletes for a “Chopped” style cook-off competition. The event will feature a star studded red carpet, cooking competition, and three-course dinner.