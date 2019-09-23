Kickin’ It In The Kitchen with Broncos’ Kicker Brandon Mcmanu

Denver Broncos Star, Brandon McManus and Project McManus Inc recently launched it’s kickoff fundraiser to impact at-risk youth in and around the Denver-Metro community.

On, Monday September 23, 2019, Project McManus will host Kickin’ It In The Kitchen, at Uncorked Kitchen, located at: 8171 S Chester St, Unit A, Centennial, CO 80112 from 5:00PM-8:00PM.

The fundraiser will feature Denver’s top executive chefs, and athletes for a “Chopped” style cook-off competition. The event will feature a star studded red carpet, cooking competition, and three-course dinner.

 

