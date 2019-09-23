Increase in tips reported in Maggie Long case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There has been an uptick in the number of tips in the homicide investigation of Maggie Long.

Long, 17, was found dead in her Bailey home in December 2017. No one has been charged in her death.

At least one male was seen by a witness.

Evidence showed the struggled with her assailants.

Her home had been burglarized.

Park County Undersheriff Steve Spodyak says the Maggie Long Task Force has checked out many tips.

A recent surge in calls is now being investigated.

Spodyak is not sure why so many tips have come in at once.

“They seem to go up and down. I guess just like anything else. Sometimes there’s an increase in tips for some reason. Sometimes the tips slow down. But we have continually had tips coming into the tipline," said Spodyak.

Sketches of three people possibly connected to Long’s homicide along with photos of styles of vehicles they may have driving have been released.

Investigators say someone knows something that holds the key to solving her murder.

The town of Bailey is hoping the answer comes soon.

The Task Force says no tip is too small; the smallest of details they say could help them crack the case.

More information on the task force is available on its website.

The tipline can be reached at: 303-239-4243.