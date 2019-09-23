FAA announces $7.4 million in grants for 5 Colorado airports

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded five Colorado airports $7.6 million in infrastructure grants.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced in a Monday statement the FAA grants are going to Denver International, Durango-La Plata County, Lake County, Pueblo Memorial and Wray Municipal airports.

The FAA says DIA is getting $1.3 million to reduce aircraft emissions on the ground by connecting parked aircraft to central heating and cooling systems.

Durango gets $1.8 million to repair an airport ramp. Lake County in Leadville will receive $600,000 to repair a ramp and build a parking lot. And Pueblo receives $3 million for perimeter fencing.

Wray receives nearly $900,000 to build a taxiway.

