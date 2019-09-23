Dry, warm weather stays for Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Fall arrived at 1:50 a.m. Monday.

There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday evening on the Front Range with dry conditions and mild temperatures.

Tuesday will be another warm day with high temperatures in the low 80s under sunny skies and dry conditions.

A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid-70s. Colorado will stay dry with the passing of the front.

Temperatures heat back up to the 80s on Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

The next big weather change moves in Friday and Saturday.

A strong cold front will drop temperatures to the 60s and 70s and bring a chance for scattered rain showers both days.

In the mountains, temperatures will be cold enough in the higher elevations to see some light snowfall.

Drier and warmer weather move back in on Sunday and Monday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.