Driver sought in Thornton hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian in critical condition

THORNTON, Colo. -- The Thornton Police Department is asking for the public's help to find the driver of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian severely injured.

The 63-year-old victim is in critical condition. He was walking with a cane in a marked crosswalk when police say the driver of a truck hit him.

“You can actually see where he was lying. It's the two dots in the road,” said Laura Snidow, co-owner of Cliks Auto Body Care at West 84th Avenue and Huron Street.

The man was thrown from the front grille of the pickup truck just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

“I’m a mother so I ran over and just knelt down to him and was trying to make sure he was OK,” Snidow said.

Snidow said she cradled the 63-year-old victim’s head in her hands as her husband, Clint, called 911.

“We could hear the ambulance coming so I was telling him they’re coming for you. Hang on,” Laura Snidow said.

Police said the man was legally crossing Huron Street when the driver of a dark-colored pickup truck made a left turn, hit the pedestrian and drove off.

"Just to keep on going is unbelievable that someone would not care enough to stop for any other human being,” Laura Snidow said.

The Snidows are hoping someone will recognize the truck in the video and help get justice for the victim.

“Just minding his own business and you know that moment changes everything,” Clint Snidow said.

Investigators believe the vehicle is possibly a dark-colored Ford F-150 that might have damage to the right, front grill or bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.