Denver police officer involved in crash on the way to burglary at High Street Growers

DENVER– On Monday morning around 1:55 a.m., Denver police were called to a burglary at High Street Growers at 330 Federal Boulevard.

Denver police say one of the officers responding to the burglary was involved in a crash near First Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The crash happened when a vehicle pulled out in front of the officer.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

Windows of High Street Growers were boarded up on Monday morning. Police say some items were taken from the dispensary.

No suspect information has been released.