× CPW: Bear euthanized in Colorado Springs after acting erratically near school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A bear was euthanized in Colorado Springs after it was acting erratically, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

On Monday, CPW responded to reports of a bear acting strangely near an elementary school on the west side of the city.

Wildlife officers found a sow suffering and in distress. She was breathing heavily.

Officers tranquilized the 200-pound sow and her two 60-pound cubs.

The sow was euthanized. The cubs will be released, CPW said.

“The bears were near an elementary school on the city’s west side. Officers assessed the tranquilized sow for injuries and disease. A sick/injured sow acting erratically is too dangerous to be left in a residential area near a school,” CPW said via Twitter.

Today, @COParksWildlife officers responded to reports of a bear acting strangely in #ColoradoSprings. They found a sow suffering and in distress, breathing heavily. They tranquilized the 200-lb sow and her two 60-lb cubs. She was euthanized. The cubs will be released. pic.twitter.com/3jjlSvCgkA — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 23, 2019

A necropsy will be performed on the sow.