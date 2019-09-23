B-17 combat pilot flies aboard type of plane he served on in WWII

DENVER -- A 93-year-old veteran was able to fly on the type of plane he flew aboard while fighting in World War II.
Israel "Ike" Markowitz was a navigator for the 15th Army Air Corps based in Italy.
“Being a navigator was second-best to being a pilot," Markowitz joked.
Markowitz was the lead navigator on over 20 of his 35 missions.
On Monday, he flew aboard a B-17 called Texas Raiders. The plane belongs to the Commemorative Air Force.
It flew out of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield.
"It was a surprise to me that I was going to get to ride," Markowitz said. "It felt so good when I was up there."