B-17 combat pilot flies aboard type of plane he served on in WWII

DENVER -- A 93-year-old veteran was able to fly on the type of plane he flew aboard while fighting in World War II.

Israel "Ike" Markowitz was a navigator for the 15th Army Air Corps based in Italy.

“Being a navigator was second-best to being a pilot," Markowitz joked.

Markowitz  was the lead navigator on over 20 of his 35 missions.

On Monday, he flew aboard a B-17 called Texas Raiders. The plane belongs to the Commemorative Air Force.

It flew out of Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield.

“It was a surprise to me that I was going to get to ride," Markowitz said. "It felt so good when I was up there."

